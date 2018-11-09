Even though our ocean is warmer than it's been in a long time, it's still not that warm compared to the ocean well to the south of us.

Hurricanes need sea surface temperatures of at least 80° to stay strong. Our temperatures in the Gulf of Maine are generally in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s at best. It's just not warm enough to sustain tropical storms or hurricanes.

Hurricanes/tropical storms also need low wind shear. If winds are moving in different directions than the hurricane, they can weaken it.

Because of these factors, a hurricane would have to start out very strong in order to stay organized enough to make it to Maine. In 1991, Hurricane Bob maxed out as a category 3 storm off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. It was a category 2 hurricane at landfall in Massachusetts, but by the time it actually made landfall near Rockport, Maine, it was a tropical storm. (Note: It was likely a still hurricane while in the Gulf of Maine.)

