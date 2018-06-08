Get ready to feel the heat to start off the week. High temperatures will go back into the 90s for most areas on Monday. When you factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel like they're anywhere between 95-105 degrees.

The National Weather Service expanded the heat advisory to the north early Monday morning. The advisory is in place for southern areas until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Northern sections have the advisory in place until 6 p.m. Monday.

If you need to be outside for an extended period of time this afternoon, please make sure you're staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, or near AC. The only relief from the heat will be closest to the coast with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

We could flirt with a few record highs Monday. Even if we don't, it'll still feel uncomfortable and hot.

Besides the heat, there is the chance of a few showers and storms into central and northern Maine this afternoon. We're talking about points pretty much north of Bangor. Some could be on the strong to severe side. More scattered showers and storms return Tuesday with highs still near 90.

Stay cool!

