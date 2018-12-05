It'll be an exciting weekend for mom in the weather department! Overall, most of the weekend will stay bright and seasonable.

The only exception will be parts of Southern Maine, Saturday. Any sprinkles or showers will probably be confined to Southern New Hampshire, but I can't rule out a few sprinkles in parts of York or Cumberland counties. Central, Northern and Downeast Maine will see a mix of sun and clouds or a mostly sunny sky, Saturday. Highs in the 50s or low 60s.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Mother's Day will start off with some fog, but we should see the fog burn off early. Expect a mix of sun and clouds or a mostly sunny sky, Sunday. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the 60s.

Have a great day!

Cory

© NEWS CENTER Maine