Overnight low temperatures across much of Maine will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight.

If you have any plans that are sensitive to frost you need to bring them in or keep them protected overnight.

(Northern Maine and the mountains will also drop into the 20s and 30s, but since the growing season hasn't started, the National Weather Service doesn't post Frost Advisories for those areas.

