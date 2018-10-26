For those of you that haven't been following along: A nor'easter is moving in tomorrow. But, don't get too stressed; we aren't getting dumped on with snow.

The biggest change in the forecast is with the winds. We are forecasting them to be HIGHER than what we were thinking yesterday, especially along the coast where winds could gust up to 50-60 mph. This will likely result in scattered power outages.

Here's the play-by-play for Saturday into Sunday morning

National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect along the entire Maine coast. A wind advisory means that winds will likely gust over 45 mph. They also have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the mountains and northern Maine. What that means is that 1-3" of snow are possible along with slick travel conditions.

-Jess

