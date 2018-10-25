Ok, ok, before you get all excited, let's remember what the definition of a Nor'easter actually is. A Nor'easter is basically just a storm with winds form the northeast. While we have had nor'easters with HUGE snowfall totals, this won't be one of them. However, it wil bring snow for some of us.

So, Saturday morning will be dry, but the clouds will increase quickly from south to north.

maxuser

Rain starts by late Saturday morning in Southern Maine and moves into Central Maine by the afternoon. Western Maine & the mountains will be seeing some snow.

maxuser

By the evening, Bangor will be seeing some mixed precipitation before it changes to rain.

maxuser

And by Saturday night, almost everyone is seeing something. Northern & Western Maine will likely be cold enough for some mix, while Southern, Central, and Eastern Maine will likely just get wet. Obviously watching that rain/snow line closely for the Lewiston and Augusta areas. The rain could get heavy at times late Saturday.

maxuser

By midmorning Sunday the precipitation has tapered to showers and the temperatures have warmed up. Lingering showers stick around for the day.

maxuser

Winds will be gusty with this storm too, especially Saturday night. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible at the coast.

maxuser

Here is a look at the totals.

maxuser

Let us know if you have questions :)

-Jess

Find me on Facebook or on Twitter

© NEWS CENTER Maine