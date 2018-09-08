It will continue to stay muggy through the end of Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms will likely put out heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The uncomfortable and humid conditions will break a bit Friday and Saturday.

We'll say good bye to dew points in the lower 70s starting Thursday evening and Friday morning, behind a front. High pressure will also build in, giving us a brighter sky for much of the weekend. Dew points drop into the 50s and low 60s, Friday. Much of the same, Saturday. Overall, not too bad.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because we will start to feel the humidity return once again on Sunday. It will stay dry though, with a mix of sun and clouds and temps near 80.

