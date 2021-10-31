Biddeford RiverWalk damaged in storm

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Following the Halloween rain and wind storm, a portion of the Biddeford RiverWalk eroded and washed in the Saco River on Sunday.
Biddeford Police say they received calls about the damage around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
While the area immediately surrounding the erosion is still blocked off as of Sunday evening, police say it's not impacting roads or traffic.
The Biddeford Code Enforcement Office is examining the damage and monitoring for further erosion.
