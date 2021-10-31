Biddeford RiverWalk damaged in storm

A portion of the Biddeford RiverWalk near the Pepperell Mill Campus eroded and washed away early Sunday morning

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Following the Halloween rain and wind storm, a portion of the Biddeford RiverWalk eroded and washed in the Saco River on Sunday.

Biddeford Police say they received calls about the damage around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

While the area immediately surrounding the erosion is still blocked off as of Sunday evening, police say it's not impacting roads or traffic.