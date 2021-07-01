Belgrade sees significant storm damage

NEWS CENTER Maine was on the scene on Belgrade Wednesday night where trees and homes were damaged due to storms.

BELGRADE, Maine — A short but powerful storm took down trees and damaged houses in Belgrade Wednesday night.

Resident Nick Nichols described the storm as "three minutes of chaos."

"Three minutes of shingles flying, dock pieces flying, and trees that just all came down at the same time," he told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"This felt like being in a hurricane," resident Emily Macgibney said.



Tree and electric crews spent hours clearing trees, repairing downed wires, and more. Belgrade Fire Chief Dan Mackenzie said they'll likely be assessing the damage for days.

"We had one [storm] maybe a few years back that came through town and did a little bit of damage, but this is by far the worst," Mackenzie said.

As of 11 p.m, power has been restored to much of downtown, but others are still without power in the area.

First responders have yet to say if anyone was injured.

