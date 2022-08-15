x
Atlantic hurricane season off to slow start, peak still month away

NOAA forecasters have decreased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season slightly since May, officials say.
Credit: NOAA

MAINE, USA — It's been a quiet hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin to date, but we still have a ways to go — the season lasts through the end of November, NBC 10 Boston reports

We've had three tropical storms so far, which is running a little bit behind the pace of 2021. And July, in particular, was pretty quiet.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters have decreased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60% (down from the 65% chance in their May outlook). While we've had no hurricanes yet, NOAA's outlook still predicts six to 10, and they expect three to five of those to become major storms, meaning CAT 3 or higher.

Read the full story on NBC 10 Boston's website here

