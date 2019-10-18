ALFRED, Maine — Central Maine Power says, between its own staff and contractors, it has 450 crews working hard Friday to restore power to nearly 100,000 of its customers still in dark after Thursday’s strong nor'easter.

As of 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 18., 95,861 CMP customers are without electricity and 13,366 Emera Maine customers are without power.

CMP officials say they have deployed 100 of their crews to the hardest-hit areas to work on repairs and restoration. They have also contracted 350 outside crews to help Mainers get their power back as soon as possible.

As of Thursday evening, CMP says it has completed 60 percent of the storm damage assessment it needs to do before it can give a clear picture of the restoration timeline. CMP hopes to be 100 percent done with its assessment by Friday night.

Once the assessment is complete, CMP says it will provide an update to its customers.

CMP says this storm has uprooted some big trees that are outside of its 5-year tree-clearing cycle areas.

The power company says it cannot restore power until it removes the big fallen trees, and repairs the poles that are damaged.

As of Friday, CMP says 110 poles are broken and need to be repaired.

Some of the hard-hit areas include the towns of Bridgton, Fairfield, Cape Elizabeth, and Portland. Officials say it's very unusual to have this level of damage in the Portland area.

Sagadahoc, York, and Cumberland counties also experienced heavy storm damage, and power restoration might take some time.

The CMP president says the company is working hard to develop a more robust infrastructure system, to help its customers avoid these major power outages in the future. He also says installing heavier wires will help.