App helps with snow removal services in Portland area

The app GreenPal connects homeowners to local snow removal professionals, allowing them to get professional help to clear their property.

PORTLAND, Maine — It can be hard to shovel all this snow or find a snow removal service, but there is now an app available in the Portland area to help with that.

The Nashville based company called GreenPal has come to the Portland area.

"It's the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay for their lawn or snow removal services," GreenPal co-founder, Gene Caballero, said.

Caballero said the app connects homeowners to local snow removal professionals who are vetted, allowing them to get professional help to clear their property, with the tap of a button.

"Historically this industry has been you calling around asking your neighbors and your co-workers. It's taken us a very long time to design something that is very easy," Caballero said.

To use it, download the app or visit their website and choose what service you want to get done. Then, local pre-screened companies will get notified to make a bid.

"The vendors bid on the property and all those bids go over to the homeowner for review. The homeowner can see the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price, and then decide who they want to work with," Caballero said.

Transactions are made through the app to protect homeowners and vendors. Caballero said homeowners pay after they are happy with the service.

The company operates in 48 states. It can also be used for lawn care services.