Another earthquake reported in Washington County

CENTERVILLE, MAINE, Maine — Another was reported in Washington County on Wednesday morning, less than a week after two earthquakes occurred in the same area last Thursday.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake happened at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service in Caribou.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

One of last week's quakes also hit the Centerville area. That one was 4 kilometers east of Centerville, according the United States Geological Survey. The other quake last week struck 4 kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro. Both were 2.8 magnitude, the USGS said.

According to the USGS, earthquakes typically only cause damage when magnitudes reach the 4-5 range. Differences in soil composition, building construction, and distance from the earthquake can affect outcomes, however.

The earthquake that occurred on Wednesday was the 14th felt in Maine this year, according to the Maine Geological Survey.

If you find yourself in the midst of an earthquake, such as the ones felt in Maine on Thursday, the USGS has a self-report tool called "Did You Feel It?" This tool "collects information from people who felt an earthquake and creates maps that show what people experienced and the extent of damage."

If you're interested in learning more, check out this interactive map of earthquakes across the world reported each day by the USGS.