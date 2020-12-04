CHASKA, Minn — It was an Easter Sunday that, outside, more closely resembled Christmas.

"I was saying earlier, we should build a snow bunny," said Trent Vickmark of Chaska.

It was a springtime winter storm -- the kind that on a holiday weekend would normally put a lot of cars in the ditch. But with a statewide stay-at-home order, traffic is lighter.

And many families like Vickmark's are trying to make the best of it.

"This is about it. Sit around the fire outside and hang out," he said as he played in his yard with his 6-year-old son.

A chance to break the monotony of the last few weeks.

"Videogames. TV, videogames. Just stuck in the house, pretty much, what else do you do?" Vickmark said.

Bonifacio Emeterio knew better than to put away the snow blower for the season. He, like many others, celebrated Easter with his immediate family.

Chaska, like many other Minnesota cities, felt like a ghost town.

"It's been a little bit slow here. You barely see people but still hoping for the best," Emeterio said.

Still having a steady job, and with his family all having their health, instead of discouraged by the weather, Emeterio finds himself feeling thankful.

"Basically this is the time where you appreciate more what you have. It's not much but you appreciate more what you have at this time," Emeterio said.

