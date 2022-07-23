Air quality alert issued for coast of Maine Sunday

Per the DEP's press release, unhealthy ozone concentrations will build up Saturday night and again on Sunday from Kittery through Acadia National Park.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued an air quality alert for the coast of Maine that takes effect on Sunday.

According to the press release, unhealthy ozone concentrations will be building up Saturday night and again on Sunday from Kittery through Acadia.

The ozone levels have been at or near unhealthy levels in southern New England for days, according to the release.

However, particle pollution levels will be in the moderate range in southern parts of the state.

“At elevated ozone levels, children, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation," a part of the release said.

This can cause shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, and/or uncomfortable sensations in their chest, according to the DEP.

Here are some helpful tips from the DEP to protect yourself during unhealthy air quality alerts:

• Adjust your schedule to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon

• Consult the Maine CDC website for information on the health impacts of extreme heat and appropriate actions to take (http://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/environmental-health/heat/).

• The Maine CDC Asthma Prevention and Control Program has asthma information available on their website: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/population-health/mat/