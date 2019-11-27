When it comes to holiday shopping, there are a few key days to remember, right? Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and of course, Christmas Eve — at least for those true holiday shopping procrastinators.

Actually, there really could be 12 key days of Christmas when it comes to shopping - and shipping - and they all are important this year. That's because 2019 is a compressed Christmas season, with just 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Last year was the longest shopping period possible with 32 days.

Weather will affect those shopping days, of course. AccuWeather meteorologists say storms will continue to roam across the United States through the Thanksgiving weekend, including on Black Friday. (Click here for a complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.)

Seasonably cold weather can actually help retail sales, according to AccuWeather analysts. Extremely low temperatures can depress sales, but that relationship continues to weaken as shoppers become more and more comfortable making their holiday purchases online. Since temperatures are not likely to be extreme either way, AccuWeather does not expect this to be a factor in 2019.

Here are the 12 days of Christmas shopping - and shipping - to keep in mind this holiday season. In the United States, Black Friday (Nov. 29), Super Saturday (Dec. 21) and the day after Christmas (Dec. 26), when returns and post-Christmas sales take place, are expected to be the first, second and third busiest shopping days, respectively.

As for Black Friday, its name has an unusual origin, involving college football, police officers, traffic jams and long workdays. Sounds like just another Saturday during the holiday shopping season....

11/28: Thanksgiving

11/29: Black Friday

11/30: Small Business Saturday

12/2: Cyber Monday

12/3: Giving Tuesday

12/9: Green Monday

12/14: Free Shipping Day

12/20: USPS deadline for first-class mail

12/21: Super Saturday

12/22: Sunday before Christmas

12/24: Christmas Eve (There's still time, procrastinators!)

12/26: Day after Christmas