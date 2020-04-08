A 'hurricane hunter' among us

Retired Captain David W. Lawrence is a Maine native, but he served in the U.S. Navy as a 'hurricane hunter'.

NEWCASTLE, Maine — As Hurricane Isaias makes its way north, NEWS CENTER Maine spoke to a Houlton native. David W. Lawrence served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam era, but instead of traveling overseas, he was collecting data for the National Hurricane Service.

"It was exciting, it was meaningful," he said.

So what do 'hurricane hunters' do?

"We provided them data which they could use for the prediction of where the storm was going to go and speeds and intensity and all that kind of stuff, Capt. Lawrence said.

In order to get that data, 'hurricane hunters' flew into the eye of the storm.

"Because it's inside the eye that you can really predict, or get information to predict the direction of the hurricane," he said.

"We would read the waves and the height of the waves, which in a category three storm would be as 80-90 feet high and the water would turn white and green, and very ferocious," Lawrence added.

He said people ask him all the time what it was like to fly into a hurricane.

"Think of driving a car through a high-pressure car wash during an earthquake because the ground would be shaking and the water pressure would be very high.- So it was definitely very turbulent."

He said when he was working, he and his colleagues were mission-focused and the turbulence didn't bother them, but if waiting to relieve a colleague, he said it would be very easy to get sick.

He said once in the eye, there were four things to be identified. The geographic center, the part with the least wind, then they would collect two other meteorological readings.

When asked what his favorite storm was, he said it's his first. Hurricane Betsy. In 1965, Betsy caused widespread damage.

"In fact, it was the first storm that caused a billion dollars worth of damage," Capt. Lawrence said.