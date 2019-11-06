CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. RAIN TODAY, GONE TOMORROW

It's going to be a rainy one today. All. Day. Long. But don't worry! Tomorrow is expected to clear up.

2. DAVID ORTIZ RETURNS TO BOSTON

Doctors in Boston are now taking care of David Ortiz. Ortiz was shot from behind at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Doctors told reporters that the bullet damaged Ortiz's liver and his large and small intestines.

3. MAINE EXPANDS ABORTION ACCESS

Maine becomes the ninth state to allow some non-doctors to perform certain abortions. Governor Mills signed the bill passed by the legislature. The bill allows nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified nurse-midwives to perform certain types of abortion procedures.

4. AMAZON OFFERS "CREDIT BUILDER"

A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014.

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon wants to help people with bad credit. The retail giant created "Amazon credit builder" through a partnership with synchrony bank. Those who enroll get Amazon's rewards credit card -- but cardholders must make a refundable security deposit.

5. SKOWHEGAN POLICE SEARCH FOR WHOOPIE PIE THIEF

Skowhegan police officer Jake Boudreau inspects the kitchen area of the Skowhegan Lions Club food booth. (Stock photo of whoopie pies included)

David Leaming/Morning Sentinel/Stock:leekris

Police are investigating an unusual crime in Skowhegan. Someone stole 120 whoopie pies and drank a half gallon of iced tea out of the lions club booth at the fair. The director of the club told the morning sentinel that a fridge full of cookies was emptied, and plastic gloves and utensils were littered on the floor.

He says there's about $1,000 worth of damage and stolen goods.