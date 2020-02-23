SABATTUS, Maine — An earthquake was reported in Sabattaus on Sunday evening.

The quake occurred at 5:44 p.m.

The earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.2 on the Richter scale, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A magnitude of 2.2 is considered a minor earthquake. While it is possible that it will be felt by some people, damage is unlikely. The Richter scale ranges from 1.0 to 9.0 and greater. Stronger quakes coincide with larger magnitudes.

Multiple reports came into NEWS CENTER Maine via social media around 5:50 p.m. off a possible earthquake in Lewiston and the surrounding towns.

While it has not been confirmed by the USGS, a second earthquake was reported by viewers around 6:02 p.m.

Meteorologist Ryan Breton was able to locate the earthquake on the seismograph at Colby College, as seen below.

