10 Maine communities working together to prevent flooding

Some solutions could include restoring salt marshes and beach dunes, making rain gardens to reduce storm-water runoff and landscaping parks to reduce flooding.

Ten Maine coastal communities are banding together in hopes of being able to prevent future flooding.

Over the next two years, the Casco Bay towns will invest a half-million dollars on projects that harness the power of nature to defend against flooding.

Some of the solutions could include restoring salt marshes and beach dunes, making rain gardens to reduce storm-water runoff and landscaping parks to reduce flooding and runoff.

The plan would also work to protect shorelines using natural materials rather than sea walls.