United Airlines suspends flights from Washington, D.C. to Bangor

Starting in March, United Airlines will suspend flights from Bangor to Washington D.C.
This comes as the airline announced it would temporarily suspend 14 routes out of Washington Dulles International Airport, citing regional pilot shortages in the U.S.
"As we continue to evaluate our network and closely match supply with demand, United is making adjustments to our East Coast operations, including suspending service between Washington Dulles/D.C. and several regional markets and shifting some service from Washington D.C. to New York/Newark. After these adjustments, United will still serve nearly the same number of destinations from Dulles that it did in 2019," United said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.
Travelers can still fly from Bangor to D.C. on American Airlines, which lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.