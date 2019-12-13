BANGOR, Maine — United Airlines announced Friday that it is launching new year-round service between Bangor International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

According to the airline, the twice-daily flights will offer Maine travelers more opportunities to connect from its Dulles hub to nearly 270 domestic destinations and more than 30 international locations.

“The new service offers customers more access and connection opportunities to the domestic and international routes available from Washington Dulles, while supporting growth in Bangor and at our Washington hub,” United Vice President of Domestic Network Planning Ankit Gupta said.

American Airlines currently flies to Washington D.C but to the Reagan National Airport (DCA), so this adds another D.C. destination for Bangor travelers.

The new route will be available for purchase starting December 14 with service set to begin on June 4, 2020.

RELATED: United Airlines expands summer service between Portland and Denver

RELATED: Southwest to add flights from Portland jetport to Nashville, Chicago

RELATED: Portland Jetport to offer nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth