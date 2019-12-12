PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland International Jetport (PWM) announced Thursday that United Airlines will expand its Denver service from weekend service to daily service between June 4, 2020 and September 7, 2020.

This expansion means United Airlines will have daily service to four destinations: Denver, Chicago O'Hare, New York/Newark, and Washington Dulles.

“This announcement from United is welcomed news for Mainers traveling west,” PWM Director Paul Bradbury said. “We have been focused on adding more connectivity to the west, and United’s expanded commitment to Denver is helping us tremendously in providing non-stop service to a top 10 destination and allowing for easier connections to many more secondary markets on the west coast."

The service is scheduled to operate on an Airbus A319 aircraft, starting June 4, 2020. Tickets are currently available for purchase on United Airlines' website.

RELATED: Southwest to add flights from Portland jetport to Nashville, Chicago

RELATED: FAA Chief: Boeing 737 Max re-certification will extend into 2020

RELATED: Portland Jetport to offer nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth