Two New England airports rank among best in 2022

The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) and Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL) made the top 10 list.

PVD ranked at number four on the list, with most fliers noting it's easy to reach and navigate.

"More than two-thirds of New England's population lives within a 75-minute drive of the Providence airfield."

Condé Nast Traveler also noted it's been long-favored by budget carriers as a less expensive alternative to Boston Logan.

BDL ranked at number two on the list, with customers praising the airport's convenient on-site parking, plentiful charging stations, and more.

The rankings also noted its overall relaxed atmosphere when compared to flying out of New York or Boston.

Savannah Hilton Head in South Carolina actually ranked at the top of the list.

While Portland did appear in the rankings, sadly, it was the other one on the West Coast.