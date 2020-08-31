Travel restrictions to Canada remain in place for Labor Day weekend

The Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21 and remain in effect until Sept. 21.

OTTAWA, ON — Ahead of the upcoming long weekend, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding travelers that travel restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect at all Canadian international border crossings.

The Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21 due to the pandemic, and since then it's been extended five times. The restrictions are in effect until September 21, 2020, but can be prolonged as necessary for public health reasons.

All travel of an optional or discretionary nature—including tourism, recreation, and entertainment—is prohibited across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air, and rail, CBSA says.

Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month - until September 30, 2020 - to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada for any of the following examples of discretionary/optional travel:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home

sightseeing and hiking

boating across the border

fishing or hunting

visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)

attending a party or celebration

Healthy, asymptomatic individuals for whom traveling across the border on a day-to-day basis is essential for work and daily life, or asymptomatic immediate family, spouses, or common-law partners of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the immediate family member definition and are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days are exempt from the prohibition from entering Canada for a discretionary/optional purpose.

Unless exempt, boaters cannot enter Canadian waters or boundary waters for discretionary or optional reasons. These reasons include: touring, sightseeing, and pleasure fishing.

With the #LabourDay long weekend around the corner, we would like to remind travellers that #COVID19 restrictions on all discretionary (non-essential) travel remain in place at all ports of entry.



Canada Border Services Agency

Foreign nationals may be permitted to transit through Canada to Alaska for a non-discretionary/non-optional reason but must follow stricter rules and meet additional entry conditions.

Based on CBSA data requested by NEWS CENTER Maine, between March 22 and July 22, 2020, a total of 12,997 foreign nationals were denied entry into Canada from the U.S as a result of their purpose of travel being deemed to be non-essential by a border services officer (BSO) at time of processing.

Of the 12,997, 11,321 were U.S citizens and 1,676 were citizens of other countries arriving from the U.S.

Reasons for being turned back include tourism and sightseeing, recreation, and non-essential shopping. More than half were denied entry for unspecified reasons.

Canada, which has essentially flattened the curve, has strict travel restrictions on its citizens, as well as those who hold dual citizenship. All persons entering Canada – no matter their country of origin or mode of entry – must isolate themselves for 14 days if they have symptoms of or confirmed COVID-19 or quarantine themselves for 14 days if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, with few exceptions.