The TSA is screening more than 1 million passengers. So how safe is it to fly?

1 million+ passengers sound like a lot, but according to the TSA, it’s about 60% fewer people flying compared to the same time last year. So, what does this mean?

NORFOLK, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration screened over 1 million passengers on Sunday. That represents the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since March, around when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 1 million+ passengers sound like a lot, but according to the TSA, it’s about 60 percent fewer people flying compared to the same time last year.

So, what does this change really mean?

To get an answer, we spoke with Bill Petri, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Virginia.

“The risk is probably greater -- getting to the airport, being in the airport, at the airport restaurants, in the security line -- than it is on the plane itself,” said Petri.

He said that information is verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, just because plane cabins have air filters, that doesn’t mean you’re safe because someone might take their mask off right beside you.

Petri said the issue with this virus is that you’re infectious for several days before you ever show any symptoms.

“Since there are 70,000 cases just today of COVID-19, probably each of those cases has exposures to 10 other people. So, right now it’s very difficult to do the contact tracing,” said Petri.

Still, travel companies said they’re hearing from more people about flying. Travel agent Edward Usita said he gives them a fair warning.

“It’s up to you to be very cautious,” said Usita.

Even with the holidays around the corner, Usita said travel isn’t like it was pre-pandemic. He said, “2020 is really a disaster.”

We saw people coming and going from Norfolk International Airport. Many of them told us flying is worth the risk.

“I feel 100 percent safe, to be honest,” said traveler Derrick Chapman.

“I’ve been on a lot of planes over the last three months,” added traveler Alan Homer.

Some passengers pointed out some airlines aren’t leaving empty seats on the plane anymore.

“As it becomes more and more demand. The last three flights I’ve been on, they’ve taken almost every single seat,” said Homer.

Now a few say they won’t fly again and will quarantine instead.

"There's a crazy amount of people at the airport,” said Chelsey Fucito.

“A little more crowded for my comfort,” passenger Danny Reid said.

Others say they will return.

Chapman said, “Prices are pretty, pretty good. So, I think people are taking advantage of it. I know I will, I’ll be back.

Petri just hopes people who make the choice, think through it.

“I also hope that everyone has really good reasons to travel,” said Petri.