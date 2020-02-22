BAR HARBOR, Maine — The CAT ferry service returns this year after a long hiatus. The start date for Nova Scotia-Maine service is set for June 26 or sooner if work at the Bar Harbor terminal is finalized sooner.

After a few additional start date delays due to the need to renovate the Bar Harbor marine terminal, Bay Ferries Ltd., a Canadian ferry company has announced that the ferry service will commence this summer.

According to Bay Ferries website, it worked closely with United States Customs and Border Protection in 2019-2020. "The rebuilding of the marine facilities and much of the shore side facilities at Bar Harbor was completed in 2019. Remaining work on the shore side is in progress and is expected to be completed by June 26.

There will be daily departures from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor, Maine. Onboard amenities include a movie area, a children's play area, Sip Cafe, and Forchu Lounge, which provides a selection of local wine and craft beer from Nova Scotia, just to name a few. Passengers can sit back and enjoy their 3.5-hour maritime adventure.

To help plan your trip, check here for your maritime destinations. Fares, scheduling and general information about the CAT can be found at Bay Ferries Ltd.

RELATED: Maine-Nova Scotia ferry service further delayed

Bay Ferries has signed on with Green Marine, the largest voluntary environmental program for the maritime industry in North America.

Green Marine makes it possible for marine companies that operate in Canada or the U.S. to reduce their environmental impact by adhering to concrete and measurable actions.

RELATED: The North Pole doesn't have enough ice for sculptures

RELATED: The warming Gulf of Maine is bad news for New England shrimp

RELATED: Dutch inventor unveils device to scoop plastic out of rivers