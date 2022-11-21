The road to Thanksgiving is looking sunny

The weather leading up to the holiday will be perfect for travel.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is almost here, which means the trip to visit family and friends is getting closer.

Whether you take a plane, train, or car, the weather is shaping up to be perfect for travel.

We aren't expecting any travel issues the entire time leading up to the holiday, so no reason to worry about the roads.

High pressure over New England will provide plenty of sunshine across the region. A few clouds may pop into the forecast at times, but it should remain pleasant overall.

We can expect that sunshine will continue into the holiday itself, as that high pressure lingers.

Even more good news for the weather, with temperatures starting to get back to their seasonal averages this week.

High temperatures are set to stay in the 40s for the majority of this week, which is right where we should be sitting for the end of November. It is expected to stay a bit cooler Thanksgiving Day, when highs dip into the upper 30s.

The next system to affect Maine will start to take shape Thanksgiving Day in the southeastern U.S. This will give states like Mississippi and Alabama rainfall for the holiday. Luckily, it's going to hold off bringing any precipitation to our area until the following day.

That low-pressure system will continue to move toward New England over Thursday into Friday. This is when we will actually see rain chances pop back into the forecast.

This means there is a chance for some rain on Black Friday. Good news, as any potential rainfall should hold off until after the shopping is long over.

Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels!