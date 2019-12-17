EPPING, N.H. — Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday, when a car collided with a truck towing a semi tank trailer containing fuel.

New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 P.M. on Route 101 in Epping.

Preliminary investigation showed that Desiree Gulyban, 25, was traveling westbound in the left lane when she veered into the right lane and made contact with a semi tank trailer driven by Jeffry Beaulieu, 28.

Police said the impact from Gulyban's car caused the Mack truck and tank to roll over and spill an excess of 5,000 gallons of fuel.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the collision, Route 101 was closed in both directions for several hours as the investigation was conducted and HAZMAT crews worked to contain the fuel.

Anyone with more information on this collision is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.

