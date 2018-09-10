PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — JetBlue says it will only offer flights to the Portland International Jetport during the summer months.

The Jetport made the announcement Tuesday, October 9 and says the scale-down is part of a nationwide adjustment by JetBlue. The airline says its current flight schedule will remain in place until January 7, 2019 and will resume again around Memorial Day.

The scale-down will mean fewer flights to New York's JFK airport. The Jetport says Delta Air Lines will continue to operate the JFK route through the winter.

Passengers who have already booked JetBlue flights for after January 7, 2019 will be contacted by JetBlue to rebook or refund.

Portland International Jetport Airport Director, Paul Bradbury, said JetBlue has been offering flights to and from Maine's largest city for the last 12 years.

"JetBlue has been a valued partner providing an industry-leading passenger experience to Mainers flying to and from New York. In that time over two million passengers have flown the service including many loyal frequent fliers."

The summer flight schedule is anticipated to be available for sale in the next few weeks at jetblue.com.

