MAINE, USA — Governor Janet Mills has directed that all State of Maine offices be closed Tuesday due to worsening weather conditions.

"With the snowfall intensifying and winds growing stronger in the coming hours, driving conditions will only become more difficult and dangerous,” said Governor Mills.

She is also urging all Maine people to avoid driving if possible. She says if people must drive, please do so with caution and give clearance to maintenance crews and first responders.

