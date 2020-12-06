AUGUSTA, Maine — The Mills Administration announced Friday that it has accelerated the first day that lodging establishments in Maine can begin serving out-of-state visitors who meet either the 14-day quarantine requirement or the State’s new testing alternative.

Lodging establishments may now begin serving out-of-state visitors to Maine on Friday, June 26 rather than Wednesday, July 1 (Stage 3).

The Mills Administration says accelerating the start date will help lodging establishments safely serve visitors during a key weekend of Maine’s tourism season leading up to the July 4th holiday.

The update does not change any other start dates associated with Stage 3, however, which is scheduled to begin July 1.

Per the Administration’s announcement on Monday, residents of New Hampshire and Vermont, who are exempt from Maine’s 14-day quarantine requirement and testing alternative, may stay at Maine lodging establishments beginning Friday.

“We continue to move to safely reopen Maine’s economy,” Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development said in a statement. “Maine looks forward to safely welcoming out of state visitors to enjoy all that Maine has to offer during the 4th of July Holiday.”

Johnson and Mills are joining Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah at the remote coronavirus briefing on Friday to talk about the announcement and answer questions.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine CDC Director Dr Nirav Shah delivers coronavirus update

Watch the full briefing here:

Mills said the decision to move up the start date was based on balancing the public health priorities and the need to support the economy to the highest extent possible under the circumstances.

Johnson echoed Mills' reasoning, saying they understood the weekend and week leading up to the Fourth of July were vital to Maine's tourism economy.

Mills said they are also encouraging Mainers to "staycation" and support the Maine economy.

The Department of Economic and Community Development also posted additional Stage 2 and Stage 3 COVID-19 Prevention Checklists for businesses and activities.

In response to feedback from businesses and public health experts, the Department has updated guidance for some businesses that are already open. The checklists, written in close collaboration with industry leaders and public health experts, outline health and safety guidance that businesses and activities must commit to comply with in order to reopen.

Additional Stage 3 Checklists

Massage Facilities

Updated Checklists:

Stage 1

Barbering and Cosmetology – Hair

Dog Grooming

Drive-in Theaters

Golf Courses and Disc Golf Courses

Religious Gatherings

Stage 2

Lodging

Campgrounds/RV Parks

Day Camps and Summer Recreation

Museums

Barbering and Cosmetology - Nails

Tanning Salons

Stage 3

Tattoo, Body Piercing, Electrolysis, and Micropigmentation Establishments

Overnight Summer Camps

RELATED: $800 million economic recovery plan unveiled by Maine hospitality and tourism officials

RELATED: Proof of negative COVID-19 test can be ticket into Maine, Mills announces

RELATED: Tourist industry says Mills' coronavirus, COVID-19 tourist test plan not workable

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday COVID-19 risk

RELATED: WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine CDC Director Dr Nirav Shah delivers coronavirus update

RELATED: All the Governor Janet Mills' administration coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine

RELATED: 'I'd like to give somebody a hug' -- impact of social isolation on health of seniors