PORTLAND, Maine — 'Tis the season to do some weekend traveling. Southwest Airlines will add nonstop flights to Chicago and Nashville from Portland this summer.

Southwest plans to expand its service from Portland International Jetport to Chicago Midway airport from Saturdays to Saturdays and Sundays starting June 7, 2020.

It will also introduce a nonstop Saturday flight between Portland and Nashville, Tennessee.

The limited service will run through Aug. 10.

"Many of our airlines are adding service for this upcoming summer and the expansion of Midway and new service to Nashville will provide Southwest passengers with more options to access the Maine market," jetport Director Paul Bradbury said.