YORK, Maine — We know you’re excited. This weekend is the unofficial start to summer!

That means the top destinations across the state are gearing up for yet another busy tourist season—including York Beach.

"We're getting ready to open Friday afternoon,” Felicity Lago said.

Lago and her husband Bob own the popular beachside arcade, the Fun-O-Rama.

There the couple and their team of employees are cleaning up and repairing dozens of games for the hundreds and hundreds of visitors they expect this year.

Lago said each year gets busier and busier.

"If we didn't have tourists, we wouldn't have business and we wouldn't have jobs,” Melissa Pike, manager of the Lobster Cove restaurant. “I would say they're helping pay our bills!"

They too say they have seen a steady increase in customers over the last several years

According to the state Office of Tourism last summer alone Maine saw more than 24 million tourists.

Officials said that number has grown substantially year after year since 2012.

"I like the people who visit us every year and share their lives and stories with us. It's quite nice,” Pike said.

Another tourists have been coming back to for more than a century is the iconic Goldenrod.

The restaurant and candy store known for its handmade saltwater taffy and ice cream is opening for its 124th season this year.

"Customers have been coming back here for generations. Sometimes three and four generations,” manager Chuck Pike said. “They come here every summer. They look forward to getting away from work and spending time at the beach."

If you are planning to travel this week, The Maine Turnpike Authority said it is expecting an increase in motorists on Maine’s highways.

The busiest times are expected to be Friday from 4-8pm northbound and Monday afternoon southbound.

AAA is expecting travel this Memorial Day Weekend to be the second busiest since 2002.