ROCKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — People in Rockland have a new way to get around town, and a small but apparently growing number are starting to use it. After a celebration Tuesday, supporters hope those numbers will grow more rapidly.

Community leaders from Rockland, Thomaston and Rockport joined for a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Rockland’s Customs House parking area, to celebrate the rollout of the DASH transit bus service.

DASH stands for "Downtown Area Shuttle," a five-day per week public transportation service connecting the three communities.

"We want everyone to get their ride, regardless of whether they choose not to have a car of if they are dependent on [public] transit," said Amy Rau of the Maine DOT.

The Waldo Community Action agency is operating the DASH buses, using part of the regular funding that agency receives from the state. Waldo CAP was already operating an appointment-only ride program in several counties, as well as rides for Medicaid patients.

Dr. Ira Mandel of the Midcoast Recovery Coalition approached the organization last year, to seek help for recovering drug addicts who need transportation to get to jobs and other places.

"So basically every aspect of their life needs to be rebuilt," Mandel said. He added that transportation is a key to that rebuilding.

He was clearly persuasive, and in May the DASH began operating in Knox County.

The service is small at the moment. It connects Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport to the Wal-Mart in Thomaston, and runs through the middle of downtown Rockland. The buses stop at several locations of medical offices, retail stores, the Maine State Ferry terminal and near the courthouse and other services.

The fare is just $2.

Waldo CAP’s CEO, Donna Kenny, says the service is being tested right now, to find out if there is a demand to keep it going.

"In order to sustain it, we need to see if it's meeting the needs of the community and if the community

considers it worthwhile," Kelly said.

Waldo CAP’s Steffanie Pyle said ridership has roughly doubled from more than 200 the first month to more than 400 in July and August. She said there also appears to be significant interest among people who can afford cars, but also like the idea of using public transportation.

"There is a big need for transportation for people who are transit dependent," said Pyle, "but there is something else evolving for people who don’t want to drive their cars everywhere and want a different alternative to doing that."

Riding the DASH on Tuesday was Chelsea Kidd of Rockland, who echoed Pyle’s comment.

"I just believe in public transportation and I love being able to get around," she said. "It's something I’ve wanted for a long time."

Gordon Page of Rockland Main Street, a downtown promotional group, said he believes having public transportation could help make Rockland more attractive as a place to live and work, and potentially help attract business. Page said studies have shown many younger people want to live in and near “walkable” downtowns and public transportation. He said the arrival of the DASH service is a step in that direction.

For now, the service will operate five days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here is a link to the details.

© NEWS CENTER Maine