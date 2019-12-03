PORTLAND, Maine — Britain and the EU have joined a growing number of countries grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8. Over the weekend an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed killing 157 people. And in October 2018, the same model aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed off Indonesia and killed all 189 people onboard.

Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. A spokesman says Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as a safety precaution, following the crash of one of its planes in which 157 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Some Maine travelers have been rattled by the news while others say they trust airlines to make safe decisions.

“I would not get on that plane.” Brock Deabay from Bangor is dropping off a relative at the Portland International JetPort on Tuesday, March 12. He says he hopes his relative is not flying on one of the Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Although the number of nations grounding that aircraft is growing, America is not joining the list. Pat Walsh from Roxbury, Maine made sure he checked which aircraft he was flying on the night before he arrived at the airport.

“I wouldn't fly,” Walsh says. He and his wife are headed to Florida on American Airlines which is one of several airlines that has decided not to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Walsh says if he had found out that he was flying on a Max 8 he would have stayed home.

"They just need to check before they put these planes up in the air.” Walsh says the risk is just not worth it to him or his family.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet Sunday it is closely monitoring the investigation of the Ethiopian Airline crash but the FAA is not grounding 737 Max 8’s,

Only Southwest Airlines flies a Boeing 737 Max 8 into Portland International Jetport. Zach Sundquist, assistant director at the Jetport, says even if you check your aircraft, it can change.

"Passengers should be concerned. If they do have flights scheduled they should try to change them," says Andrew Applebaum of FlyersRights.com, the nation’s largest airline passenger organization.

FlyersRights.org wants the FAA to immediately ground all Boeing 737 Max 8s. The aircrafts are fairly new, they came onto the market in 2017 and Applebaum says for most airlines in America, the planes in question make up a very small portion of their fleet.

Applebaum says the Max 8s have a feature that Boeing did not disclose to airlines, in which the autopilot can override the pilot. There are similarities between the Lions Air crash and the Ethiopian Airlines crash even though both are still under investigation.

Airlines are not waiving fees to change or cancel flights for those who are concerned, and in most cases, flight insurance will not cover changing flights but Applebaum says passengers should still try.

Airlines NOT grounding Boeing 737 Max 8s:

American Airlines 34 in fleet

Air Canada 24 in fleet

Southwest Airlines 24 in fleet

FlyersRights.org is urging passengers to contact members of Congress to put pressure on the FAA to ground the Max 8s.

While many passengers are worried, some say they simply do not have the luxury to change their flights. Others have faith that the FAA and airlines will make the right decision.

“I trust the pilots and the stewardesses," says Derek Berry who was passing through the Portland Jetport on Tuesday.

"We’ve had trouble before and they’ve always been good to us. They want to get home safely too.”