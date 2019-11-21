PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland International Jetport (PWM) says American Airlines will start summer seasonal service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The service is scheduled to operate every Saturday from June 6, 2020 to October 3, 2020.

American Airlines is the largest airline at PWM and this will be the sixth nonstop route the airline offers between Portland and another U.S. city. The others are Charlotte, Chicago, New York (LaGuardia), Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. The airline is planning to offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis-Saint Paul next summer as well.

"We have been focused on adding more connectivity to the west, and American's announcement today opens up many opportunities to get to and from Maine via American's hub at DFW," said PWM Director Paul Bradbury.

Currently, PWM offers nonstop service to 23 destinations on nine airlines.

