PORTLAND, Maine — Portland International Jetport has announced it will now be offering nonstop flights to Denver this summer.

The service, set to start in June, will offer connections through Denver to high-demand locations on the west coast, according to Jetport officials.

“We are thrilled to see United Airlines make this investment into Portland,” Airport Director, Paul Bradbury said in a statement.

United Airlines will be offering the flights from Maine to Colorado with departures every Saturday and Sunday at 3:05 pm starting on June 8.

The limited seasonal service is aimed at helping Mainers make their summer travel plans across the country a bit easier.

“By offering customers new seasonal summer weekend service to Denver gives them even more opportunities to connect to the Rocky Mountain region and beyond,” Steve Jaquith with United Airlines said. “We’re looking forward to connecting Portland customers to Denver and the hundreds of domestic and international destinations in United’s network.”

The service will be available until Labor Day.