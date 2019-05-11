PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland International Jetport will soon be adding nonstop flights to the Twin Cities beginning summer 2020.

Portland International Jetport made the announcement Tuesday, November, 5 stating that Sun Country Airlines will start non-stop service to Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota beginning June 18, 2020.

The flights will operate twice a week, on Thursday and Sunday.

“We are excited to welcome the Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine to our growing network and to provide service to Minneapolis-St. Paul” said Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney.

“We’re committed to affordably connecting guests to their favorite people, places, and memories and we look forward to bringing that commitment to Portland.

Flights can be booked at www.suncountry.com

The Jetport currently provides non-stop service to 22 destinations on nine airlines.

RELATED: TSA catches second loaded gun at Portland Jetport in two days

RELATED: TSA stops woman with loaded handgun at Portland International Jetport