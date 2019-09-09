PORTLAND, Maine — Peaks Island is normally just a 17-minute ferry ride away from Portland's Old Port. But now you can go there virtually, anytime your heart desires.

Live webcam streamer EarthCam said Monday it had launched its network's first Maine-based camera, located atop seafood restaurant Island Lobster Company.

The camera on Casco Bay's most populous island is expected to capture epic views and working lobstermen bringing in the daily catch.

Unfortunately, summer vibes remain nonpermanent in Maine. Checking on Peaks in January will still likely transport you to a snow-covered mooring.

But who's to say one can't use their imagination to envision a Reggae Sunday, bike rental trek or Battery Steele expedition – all year long? Here's to being able to "travel" to Peaks whenever you want until your next physical visit.

