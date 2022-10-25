Driver accused of OUI after car found submerged in Peabody Pond

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release, deputies said.

SEBAGO, Maine — Sebago Fire Department responded to a call of a submerged car at the Peabody Pond boat launch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Sebago Fire Chief Phil Strike, one person was out of the water when first responders arrived.

Steve Gorham, patrol sergeant with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, identified Daniel Sidebottom, 60, of Westbrook, as the driver.

Chief Strike said Sidebottom was evaluated by EMS but not brought to a hospital. However, he was arrested for operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release and is still in custody at the Cumberland County Jail, officials said.

More than a half-dozen first responders answered the emergency call and the car was removed from the water at 7:30 a.m., Strike said.

Cumberland County deputies are still investigating how the car got in the water.