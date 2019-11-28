MAINE, Maine — Across the state, folks are hitting the road and taking to the sky, traveling to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

According to TripAdvisor, 36% of people planned to travel for Thanksgiving this year.

Of that group, 13% planned to travel on Thanksgiving day.

35% of people said they were traveling by plane and 58% said they were driving to their destination.

For those who are traveling by car, per tradition, the Maine DOT is urging safe driving through funny signs. One reads, "Gobble, gobble, easy on the throttle!"

However, when it comes to "drinking and driving," Sanford Police officer Erik Rae says it's nothing to joke about.

"Make sure you have a plan," says Rae.

"We're always out looking this weekend because statistically there will be a lot of intoxicated drivers out there on the road... all the officers will be looking for impaired drivers," says Rae.

"The message we'd like to put out is to call a friend, stay home, do what you have to do, but stay off the roads if you're intoxicated."

In order to encourage people to find safe rides home, Lyft and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety are teaming up to offer discounted rides during the holiday season.

Anyone using Lyft in the greater-Portland area, new or existing customers, can get a $20 dollar credit if they use the code SMARTRIDE4ME.

