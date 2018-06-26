OOB boardwalk named among the best in the US

Reader’s Digest cites Old Orchard Beach’s ‘small-town charm’ for why its boardwalk is among the best in the country

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Mainers and tourists alike know it well: the instantly recognizable pier, amusement rides, the smell of boardwalk fries and slices, and of course, the breathtaking ocean views. Old Orchard Beach is a must in the summer, and frankly—year-round. The writers at Reader’s Digest seem to agree.

The boardwalk in Old Orchard Beach was named among the best in the country, chosen alongside the likes of the iconic Coney Island boardwalk, Atlantic City, Wildwood, N.J., and more.

Reader’s Digest came up with the 20 best boardwalks in America by considering things like activities for visitors, online reviews, and travel expert recommendations. The magazine said that naturally to be considered, boardwalks had to have a “stellar” location with a sandy beach, as well as water, although it didn’t necessarily have to be an ocean. And the boardwalks also didn’t have to be made of wood, although they said, “they did need to be more than a simple sidewalk.”

Old Orchard Beach checks off all the boxes, and then some.

A top choice for families, the boardwalk is unique, Reader’s Digest says. “First, there’s the long boardwalk pier that picturesquely extends over the Atlantic and is filled with great boutiques, cafés, and treats.”

Palace Playland, New England’s only remaining beachside amusement park, offers classic amusement rides within just a few feet of the beach. The classic rides and the draw of quintessentially Maine lobster rolls earn the boardwalk a place on the esteemed list.

The wooden pier first opened to the public in 1898 and has been through storms, blizzards, fires, and rebuilds over the past century. The structure as we know it today opened in 1980.

