GORHAM, Maine — An oil truck went off the road Friday morning and leaked fuel.

Police said it happened in the area of 34 Annies Way in Gorham.

It is currently unknown how much fuel leaked from the truck.

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Freezing rain likely cause for icy road conditions Friday morning leading to several crashes

RELATED: One person hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

RELATED: Jackknifed tractor-trailer truck crash causes traffic mayhem on Maine Turnpike