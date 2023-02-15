Uber launches new features for easier airport travel

With spring break travel on the horizon, Uber is rolling out new features to take the stress out of it. Here's what's new.

WASHINGTON — More Americans are heading abroad for spring break vacations. Data from AAA shows international travel this season is up 30% over 2022. That means airports will once again be filled with passengers. TSA is anticipating travel volumes close to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Uber is hoping some new features on its app will help travelers get to and from their destinations with less stress. The company rolled out a number of features for airport travel. Here's what's new.

Uber Reserve will let app users plan ahead. With new expanded availability of the feature, you can reserve your Uber ride up to 90 days in advance. Uber says you'll see an upfront price and receive details about your driver in advance of your trip.

Another feature rolled out this week is directions to pickup. Uber says its adding step-by-step in-app direction to guide travelers from the gate to the Uber pickup area. The new feature offers specific directions at more than 30 airports, including DCA and Dulles, to make the airport less overwhelming.

Another feature available soon in more than 400 airports around the world is Walking ETAs. The feature will help travelers accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, or your Uber pickup location.