Nearly 2.5M New Englanders traveling for Thanksgiving, report says

On Wednesday, many Mainers packed their bags and headed out for their holiday plans.

PORTLAND, Maine — Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, AAA predicts 2.47 million New Englanders will travel 50 miles or more from home, a 1.9 percent increase over 2021.

Joanna Briley was one of 55 million Americans AAA said it expects will travel for Thanksgiving.

"I'm excited to be back in Maine," Briley said. "I took the Greyhound [bus] from Brooklyn, New York, to be with my friend in Portland for Thanksgiving."

Americans are also taking other modes of transportation for the holiday.

"We are seeing a significant increase in air, trains, buses, rails, and cruise ships," AAA Northern New England Director of Public Affairs Pat Moody said. "90 percent of overall travel will be by automobile."

As many Mainers and Americans will be on the road for the holiday, Moody is encouraging everyone to drive safely.

“It's really important with the extra congestion to really raise your level of awareness," he said. "Wear your seatbelt, drive impaired-and-distraction-free. Just the slightest mistake could increase the risk of being involved in a collision. It’s really important to plan ahead and know your route."

AAA wants travelers to know, the best time to head home after Thanksgiving is Saturday afternoon or early Sunday morning.