Mass. Gov. says visitors from Maine, other New England states, N.Y., and N.J. are exempt from 14-day quarantine

All other visitors traveling to Massachusetts should self-quarantine for 14 days, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday issued new guidelines for travelers coming into the state, saying visitors from outside New England, in addition to New York and New Jersey, should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Baker said the guidelines will take effect Wednesday.

The guidelines apply to Massachusetts as well, he said.

While cases are climbing in more than half of U.S. states, Massachusetts continues to see positive trends in its fight against the virus. On Monday, the state reported 35 fatalities from the coronavirus and 101 new cases, numbers sharply lower than during the peak of the state's surge.

The scheduled remarks come after Baker last week announced a $275 million coronavirus recovery package to bolster the state economy.

The spending plan is an update to economic development legislation filed in March and includes a targeted package of investments across housing, community development and business competitiveness, issues brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package would amend the scope of several proposed programs to target funding to specific communities including those hardest hit by COVID-19, reallocate funding to better address the economic impacts of the pandemic and establish new tools to promote equity and drive economic growth.

It also calls for more funding to invest in blighted and distressed homes, for small business grants and to advance new housing production in Massachusetts.

“By funding more affordable housing, implementing critical zoning reform, stabilizing neighborhoods, and supporting minority-owned businesses with record levels of funding, these proposed changes will bring critical relief and promote equity across Massachusetts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker said.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added that the legislation will help stabilize neighborhoods, communities and small businesses that were the hardest hit by the pandemic and bring new tools to bear to promote equity and drive economic growth.

While other states around the country contend with new COVID-19 spikes, Baker said the approach Massachusetts has taken to fighting the virus and starting to reopen the economy is continuing to get results.

"Massachusetts continues to see encouraging public health data to support our gradual and phased reopening," Baker said, adding that face coverings, social distancing and good hygiene have "obviously made a tremendous difference here in Massachusetts."

Still, the governor warned that residents must keep up their guard.

"We do need to recognize and understand that this is still very much with us, and for anybody who thinks this is over, ask them to take a look at the data coming out of the South and Southwest, which had a very positive set of statistics week over week and now they're really starting to struggle," he said.

