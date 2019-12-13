WEST PARIS, Maine — A man in his late 60's died Friday after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and submerged in a small stream off Route 26 in West Paris, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle went off the road around 10:30 A.M. on Friday.

Emergency responders arrived on scene several minutes later and entered the water to try and rescue occupants of the vehicle. A man in his late 60's was removed from the water and later died on the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Maine State Police Dive Team is currently at the scene to search the area where the vehicle entered the water.

It is not believed there were any other people involved in the crash.

Several emergency responders were treated at the scene for hypothermia due to entering the water.

