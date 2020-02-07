Mass. Gov. 'surprised' over Maine's travel exclusion considering state's promising positivity rate

Mass. Gov. said Thursday he’ll call Gov. Mills for an explanation on why his state is excluded from travel exemptions.

MAINE, USA — Massachusetts and Rhode Island are now the only New England states not exempt from travel quarantine requirements. On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that in addition to New Hampshire and Vermont, travelers coming to Maine from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are exempt from the 14-day quarantine or testing alternative option requirement.

Mills and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said their reasoning relied on epidemiological data and Massachusetts and Rhode Island didn’t “fit the bill” in terms of their COVID-19 data.

Part of their explanation for excluding Massachusetts was that “the positivity rate last week alone was 2.5% still,” however, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) data shows the 7-day positivity rate percentage hasn’t been 2.5% since June 15.

During Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker was asked why Maine would have excluded Mass. from the travel exemptions. Baker replied, “I don’t know the answer to that question but I’m going to call the governor of Maine today and I’m going to ask her and see what she says.”

Baker continued to say he was “surprised” to hear Mills’ announcement given Massachusetts’ positive test rate.

Dr. Shah Tweeted on Thursday that Maine's 7-day positivity rate weighted average is 2%, whereas in Mass., that rate is down to 1.8% as of July 1.

The Maine Tourism Association said Mass. is "critical to Maine's tourism economy."

"While we are pleased to have travel restrictions removed for NY, NJ, and CT, adding MA to that list would be a great—and necessary—step toward helping our businesses survive this year," Alison P. Sucy, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Government Affairs & Communications of the Maine Tourism Association, said.

Sucy explained that Mass. is Maine's second-biggest market for overnight visitation at 16%, behind New York at 20%.

The Maine Office of Tourism Annual Visitor Research data breaks down visitation to Maine like this:

Overnight visitation:

N.Y.—20%

Mass.— 16%

Pa.—13%

N.J.— 9%

Maine, Md., Conn.— each 5%

N.H.— 4%

R.I.— 3%

V.T.— 2%

Del., D.C.— 1% each

Ontario—9%

Quebec—5%

New Brunswick— 2%

Nova Scotia— 1%

Day visitation numbers:

Maine— 35%

Mass.— 34%

N.H.— 16%

New Brunswick— 6%

Quebec— 4%

V.T.—3%

R.I.— 2%

The Governor's Office did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.

