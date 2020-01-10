Maine, NH senators call on President Trump to ease restrictions on US-Canada travel

The restrictions are currently in place through October 21.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a joint letter Wednesday, U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) called on President Trump to reevaluate the ongoing restrictions currently placed on non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canada border.

"At this time, the risks of significant cross-border transmission of COVID-19 in numerous border jurisdictions appear to be low," the senators said in a press release.

We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through October 21. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) September 18, 2020

“The protracted closure of the world’s longest international land border to all but essential travel has put immense strain on the communities that straddle the border,” the senators wrote. “Many people that reside along our shared border with Canada are part of remote, rural communities which rely on one another for essential supplies and services.”

In March, the senators called on the president to consider necessary exemptions to protect public health and safety for businesses and individuals affected by the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border to non-essential travel.

With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada for any of the following examples of discretionary/optional travel:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home

sightseeing and hiking

boating across the border

fishing or hunting

visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)

attending a party or celebration

Healthy, asymptomatic individuals for whom traveling across the border on a day-to-day basis is essential for work and daily life, or asymptomatic immediate family, spouses, or common-law partners of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the immediate family member definition and are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days are exempt from the prohibition from entering Canada for a discretionary/optional purpose.

Unless exempt, boaters cannot enter Canadian waters or boundary waters for discretionary or optional reasons. These reasons include: touring, sightseeing, and pleasure fishing.